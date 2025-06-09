Funding support boosts future pilots

Targeted scholarships and international partnerships are helping more Fijians pursue careers in aviation, easing the heavy financial burden long associated with the industry.

In the past, many students who began their training were unable to finish due to funding shortages.

Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, Theresa Levestam, says while aviation training, particularly pilot training remains expensive, significant support systems are now in place to help students complete their studies.

Levestam acknowledged that the cost of tuition, combined with mandatory aircraft hire for flight training, makes entering the field financially demanding.

“There has been interest from the other Asia-Pacific regions in the recent meetings that we have been to in how they can come out and help the Pacific and provide training in the areas that are needed, but all of those are work in progress with the Pacific liaison office, and hopefully something will come to fruition soon.”

Levastam adds that Government-backed Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service assistance is now playing a crucial role in supporting students pursuing careers in piloting and engineering.

