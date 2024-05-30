Fuel prices to rise, LPG prices to drop from Saturday

Fuel and LPG prices will change from Saturday.

The price of motor spirit will increase by five cent from $3.03 to retail at $3.08 per litre, while premix will increase by seven cents a litre to sell at $2.92.

The price of kerosene will decrease by one cent and retail at $2.02 while diesel price will increase by one cent to cost $2.63 per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

The price of motor spirit and premix is based on same the international refined price and international freight benchmarks.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s independent analysis reveals that the prices of these two commodities increased due to unfavourable movement in the international refined fuel price of motor spirit, and the strengthening of the US dollar strengthened against the Fijian dollar.

The price for kerosene will decrease, while the price for diesel will increase due to unfavourable movement in the international refined fuel price of kerosene and diesel, that is, the cost price of refined kerosene and diesel increased compared to last month’s review.



[ Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission]

The prices of LPG products will decline across the board.

A 4.5 kg cylinder will retail at $15.55 from June 1st a decrease of 32 cents, while a 12 kg cylinder will cost $41.47 – a decline of 86 cents.

Bulk gas will cost $3.20 a decrease of seven cents while Autogas will retail at $2.24, a decrease of five cents.

The FCCC says the price change factors for LPG products are that the Butane Contract Price decreased, the average international freight decreased and the exchange rate slightly weakened against the USD dollar when compared to the last review.



[ Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission]