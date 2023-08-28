Fuel and LPG prices to increase

The prices of fuel and LPG products will increase tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commissioner says the local fuel prices for September 2023 are based on imports made by fuel companies in July 2023.

Motor Spirit will sell for $2.87 (VIP), an increase of 0.08 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

Premix will sell at $2.75 (VIP) from $2.64; kerosene will sell at $1.93 (VAT exempt), an increase of $0.13 cents; and diesel will sell at $2.51 (VIP) from $2.37.

On LPG prices, a 4.5kg cylinder will sell for $13.26 (VAT exempt), a 12kg cylinder will sell for $35.35 (VAT exempt), an increase of $2.73, bulk gas will sell for $2.72 (VEP), and autogas will sell for $1.91, an increase of $0.15.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says fuel prices in Fiji are impacted by movements in the Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS), international freight rates, and foreign exchange rates.

He adds that the price increase for all LPG products in the Fijian market is due to an increase in the butane contract price, a decrease in the average international freight compared to the last review, and the strengthening of the USD against the Fijian dollar.

The new prices will come into effect tomorrow.