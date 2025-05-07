FTUC pushes for better training for workers

[Source: Fiji Trades Union Congress-FTUC/ Facebook]

The Fiji Trade Unions Congress wants Fijian workers heading overseas to be given ample time to prepare by undergoing improved pre-departure training.

This is to ensure that workers understand their rights, responsibilities, and the conditions they will face abroad.

General Secretary Felix Anthony claims that, in the past, workers were not properly prepared, which led to challenges once they arrived at their destination.

He adds that the FTUC is now working closely with the Ministry of Employment to ensure proper support is provided to workers before they depart.



“We believe currently, as our people go abroad, many of them are ill-prepared and find themselves in a difficult situation when they actually get there to work.”

Anthony adds that the issue has been raised with the Ministry of Employment, and the FTUC is eager to participate in the pre-departure process.



Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, confirms that the pre-departure training program is already part of the process and that the FTUC is involved.

“We are definitely looking forward to extending that to a few more days so that we can prepare them better. But as it is, the Fiji Trade Union Congress is also involved in the training program, and they are given a session.”

Singh also says they work closely with their counterparts in Australia, who help ensure that minimum employment standards are met by employers there.

