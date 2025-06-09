FSM calls for adaptation to evolving health needs

Fiji School of Medicine alumnus, Professor Sir Collin Tukuitonga, has called for urgent transformation in medical education to meet the rapidly evolving health landscape in the Pacific region.

Speaking at the FSM 140th Anniversary Inaugural Alumni Ball last night, Professor Tukuitonga highlighted the profound social, demographic, and medical changes taking place across the Pacific, in line with global trends.

He says the shifting disease burden demands a new kind of healthcare workforce, and FSM graduates must be ready for a changing health landscape.

He adds that non-communicable diseases remain a major challenge and called for a rethink of the region’s future health workforce.

“In response to the changing epidemiology in the region, I think we probably need a new conversation on what exactly a future workforce appropriate for our needs looks like. Continuing to rely on traditional roles such as doctors and nurses, of course, will remain important.”

Tukuitonga thanked the alumni for their contributions and highlighted the need for innovation and adaptability in medical education as Pacific Island nations face evolving health challenges.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, encouraged students to always work hard in pursuing their studies.

He adds that Fiji School of Medicine will continue to enhance its services by training more health professionals to meet today’s health needs.

At the 140th anniversary, FSM officially launched a Memorial E-Book to preserve the school’s history, achievements, leaders, and alumni contributions.

This legacy project will inspire current and future medical students and health professionals.

