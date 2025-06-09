Fruit Fly surveillance underway in Yasawa and Mamanuca

[Photo: Bio Security Authority of Fiji / Facebook Page]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has deployed officers to the Yasawa Islands and Mamanuca Islands to conduct active surveillance following a biosecurity emergency involving the Tongan Fruit Fly.

Teams are working with local communities to monitor the pest through trapping, inspections, and field surveillance as part of efforts to prevent its spread.

Authorities say the operation is critical to protecting Fiji’s agriculture sector, food security, and livelihoods.

Under the Biosecurity Emergency,Tongan Fruit Fly Regulations 2025, strict movement restrictions are in place in the declared emergency zones.

Article continues after advertisement

The transfer of host materials from affected areas, particularly the Yasawa and Mamanuca island groups, is prohibited to limit the risk of further infestation.

The Biosecurity Authority warns that failure to comply with the regulations may result in fines of up to $40,000 for individuals and $200,000 for companies.

Residents, farmers, and visitors in the affected areas are being urged to cooperate with biosecurity officers and follow the movement restrictions to support the national response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.