Freight costs expensive for maritime islanders

The high transport and freight costs are an issue for Fijians living on the maritime islands.

This was one of the many issues raised by the people in the Lau group during a Talanoa session with the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, in Tovu village on Totoya Island in the Lau group.

“The service providers also have to meet their costs in terms of fuel; you know the cost of fuel is quite exorbitant in this country, but we have got to strike a balance. The government is providing a franchise, but the service providers are saying, you know, they think that the franchise is not enough.”

Rayalu says there have been talks with the service providers as this is an expensive exercise.

“The issue has been raised, and we hope that there will be submissions from relevant ministries to try and resolve the issue, but I agree with you that the cost of bringing goods to the maritime island is way too much given that there is no control over the cost involved.”

The Agriculture Minister says they have kicked off their visit to the Lau Group and also have plans to visit other maritime islands to see firsthand the issues these people are facing.

“We have kicked off with the Lau Group you know there are other areas other maritime islands like Kadavu, and Lomaiviti group, this is only one part of Lau, there is another part of Lau to visit provided we have the time, and cabinet meeting and then comes the caucus meeting so we will have to find the time.”

Rayalu is currently visiting the Lau group as part of the Agriculture Ministry’s tour of the maritime islands, including Matuku Totoya, Vanuavatu, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, and Moala Island.