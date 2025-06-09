Free surgeries give Pacific kids a second chance

Source: Supplied

Three young hearts, two from Fiji and one from Tonga are beating strong again after free life-saving surgeries at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva.

For their families, what once felt impossible became a miracle of compassion, skill, and service.

Thirteen-year-old Genete Ponitini from Tonga, nine-year-old Mohammed Zeyan Hassan and seven-year-old Timoci Raitube were discharged during an emotional Gift of Life event.

Article continues after advertisement

Tears flowed as parents, doctors, and guests from New Zealand and Australia celebrated not just recovery but renewed life.

The hospital, which provides free pediatric heart surgeries continues to be a lifeline for families across Fiji and the Pacific.

Single mother Rehana Hassan from Pacific Harbour said she had nowhere to turn when her son was diagnosed with heart disease until she found the Sai Prema Foundation online.

She said the care she received went beyond medicine, describing it as a place filled with love and hope. From Tonga, Kaaí Ponitini said her daughter’s recovery was nothing short of a blessing, made possible by the kindness of the medical team.

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has now completed 419 free heart surgeries and more than 38,000 echocardiograms for children from across the region.

Each heartbeat saved, according to the hospital is a reminder that in this hospital, healing is not driven by profit but by pure, selfless service.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.