FRCS to be seen as collaborative organization: Prasad

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Office.

The Minister for Finance expects the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to collaborate with businesses in a consultative manner without harassing taxpayers.

However, Professor Biman Prasad believes that businesses must also be compliant.

“We want businesses to concentrate on growing the business because if businesses grown, if businesses expand than our tax revenue also expands. FRCS we expect them to work very closely in a consultative manner without creating fear, without harassing the taxpayers but also at the same time come hard on those who are non-compliant and usually the non-compliant are usually small percentage.”

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Professor Prasad says they want FRCS to be seen as a collaborative organization.

“The idea is for FRCS to become an organization that is friendly and that helps businesses build and grow their businesses. FRCS to become an organization which works together with the business community, with tax payers so that it is always seen as an organization that is see as collaboratively working with tax payers and at the same time collecting appropriate revenue for the government.”

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says they want people to understand that paying a fair and equitable amount of tax is a good thing.

He says they want people to be compliant and want to make things easier for them.