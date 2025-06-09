FRCS steps up border security to combat drug smuggling

[file photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has stepped up efforts to protect Fiji’s borders, training with the Australian Border Force on advanced drug-smuggling techniques.

The virtual session highlighted how traffickers are increasingly hiding narcotics in legitimate shipments, using methods such as tampering with container seals, the “rip-on and rip-off” technique, and even hiding drugs inside refrigerated containers.

FRCS says it will intensify inspections, using both intrusive and non-intrusive methods to search high-risk cargo and void spaces in containers flagged through risk assessments.

ABF also donated two advanced “Snake Eye” inspection devices to FRCS to strengthen the agency’s ability to detect illicit substances.

Director Border Shelini Kumar says the training and new equipment will help FRCS stay ahead of traffickers, disrupting attempts to exploit legitimate trade channels.

