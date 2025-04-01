FRCS outlines enhanced border security strategy

FRCS office.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is exploring the use of drones and surveillance vessels in areas such as Lau, Lomaiviti and parts of the Northern division to strengthen border security.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says the deployment of surveillance drones is expected to enhance real-time monitoring of these areas aiding in the detection of illicit activities.

He highlighted this during submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on Fiji Revenue and Custom Services 2020-2022 annual report.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking to put in a container examination facility, one in Suva, one in Lautoka, to be able to X-ray, in fact, most of the containers, if not all, to reduce contraband and the like coming forward. But also we are looking to work closely with police and Navy in areas around Fiji where we have very little resource.”

Singh adds they have been collaborating with the Fiji Navy to strengthen border security.

“We’re also working closely with the Navy. We have a person that’s inside the Navy intelligence team that is working directly with our team to actually work on intelligence and targeting.”

He stresses strengthening border security is vital for the protection of economic interests, including trade and tourism.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.