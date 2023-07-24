FRCS is optimistic about MSME growth

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service’s launched its newly formed FRCS- MSME Business Community today.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, the relationship will include training on basic tax issues, financial literacy, voluntary compliance, and a tax payer online service portal.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon says that FRCS is aiming to empower the FRCS-MSME community members and enhance tax knowledge.

The CEO says that they are highly optimistic about the positive impact this program will have on the community.

“Our goal is to enable all MSME to be fully self-sufficient and independent within the 3 years of that program and then onwards going forward. It’s important to recognize that while these MSME may be running their businesses on a small scale now, they hold immense potential as our future tax payers.”

FRCS believes that this initiative will not only contribute to the growth and prosperity of the MSME sector but also foster a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between them.