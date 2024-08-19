FRCS intercepts over $6,500 in undeclared alcohol

[Source: Supplied]

A joint search and rummaging operation conducted on a foreign-flagged sailing vessel in Savusavu led to the detection and seizure of undeclared alcohol with a total duty liability and compounding penalty amounting to more than $6,500.

The collaborative vessel monitoring assessment was carried out through the combined intelligence efforts of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Republic of Fiji Navy.

A joint boarding team searched the vessel and confiscated 234 bottles of 200ml rum, three bottles of 750ml rum and one bottle of 1 litre liquor.

Article continues after advertisement

The seized goods were handed over to FRCS officers for detention and the vessel’s master was apprehended and charged under Section 137 (a) of the Customs Act 1986 for committing an offence.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh commended the officers for the successful interception and for carrying out duties diligently in ensuring that our borders are protected from illegal activities.

Singh stresses alcohol is subject to excise duty on import to Fiji and smuggling deprives the country of revenue that would otherwise be used to fund vital public services such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

He is reminding operators of foreign vessels to understand and comply with the entry requirements of Fiji.

Singh warns that FRCS will have zero tolerance for illegal activities detected at the Fijian borders.

He adds the successful joint operation marked the culmination of a two-week Seaport Border Management Vessel Search Training, the third iteration of such training.

The training, conducted in Savusavu, encompassed a two-pronged approach over two weeks.

He says a group of interagency facilitators engaged in training 35 participants from maritime border security agencies, and a second group engaged in conducting community awareness to 15 villages, supported by the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs.

The training is supported by the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with FRCS and other agencies.

Singh states that the success of the vessel search and seizure highlights the importance of leveraging the strengths of partner agencies to enhance detection, deterrence, and response to maritime security threats.

Singh acknowledges the continued support from development and regional partners in enhancing the capacity and capability of Fiji’s maritime border security agencies reinforces national efforts to strengthen maritime security.

He adds these efforts, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration will include formalising the endorsement of the Maritime Border Cooperation

Framework.

Singh says the Framework will cover aspects related to strengthening coordination and maritime domain intelligence efforts at the Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC).

He states the MESC, scheduled for handover to the RFN in the first quarter of 2025, will include seconded officers from maritime border security agencies operating in a joint environment.

Additionally, the framework also aims to enhance cooperation at sea as part of the efforts to strengthen Fiji’s maritime borders, better manage resources, and address evolving challenges in the maritime domain.

The joint boarding team comprised of representatives from FRCS, RFN, Fiji Dog Detector Unit (FDDU), Fiji Police Force, Fiji Immigration Department, Ministry of Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF), Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) and Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MOH).