FRCS appoints new Director PCC

Uraia Rasake is the new Director People, Capability and Culture at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Rasake will be responsible for FRCS’s human resources strategy and operations, including talent management, recruitment, training, and development.

FRCS acting Chief Executive Officer Malakai Naiyaga says he is confident that Rasake’s extensive knowledge and experience will provide the necessary support required to grow FRCS and attain its strategic goal of becoming an “employer of choice.

Rasake is a Human Resource Specialist and a certified Starwood Leadership, Service Culture, and Brand Trainer. He has over twenty-five years of experience in HR in both the public and private sectors, with local, regional, and international experiences.