FRA to enhance road safety and connectivity

The Ministry of Public Works has outlined ambitious plans for the 2025–26 financial year, aiming to maintain and upgrade the transport network while boosting accessibility and economic opportunities.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the Fiji Roads Authority will maintain 6,300 kilometers of roads, including critical bridges, crossings, and jetties.

He says this will ensure safety and reliability for both urban and rural communities.

Ro Filipe says Ministry will continue capital projects valued at $72.5 million this fiscal year.

“Other major projects include the first phase construction of Fletcher Road and Ratu Dovi Road widening, Labasa tramline bypass, extension street bypass and the upgrade of Ratu Sukuna Road.”

Ro Filipe adds $18 million will upgrade 1,300 kilometers of institutional and public roads.

By modernizing and upgrading critical infrastructure, we are not only improving access and safety, but also laying the foundation for long-term economic growth.

The FRA invested a total of $329 million during the past fiscal year in road and bridge construction and maintenance.

The FRA will also undertake feasibility studies to address traffic congestion.

