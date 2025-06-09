FRA responds to Navua bridge barricade fall

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Roads Authority says it will investigate the cause of the overhead barricade incident at the Navua Bridge after the structure fell earlier this morning.

FRA confirms that a team was mobilized to remove the fallen barricade to restore traffic flow and ensure safe access for motorists using the bridge.

The authority will examine whether the barricade collapsed due to structural failure or if it was damaged as a result of a forced entry by an oversized vehicle exceeding the height restriction.

The overhead barricade was installed in 2024 as a safety measure to protect both motorists and the structural integrity of the bridge.

