FRA clarifies contractor issue raised in recent Town Hall meeting

[file photo]

Fiji Roads Authority, in a recent statement, has clarified its position regarding a recent media report concerning its maintenance contracting arrangements with Fletcher Higgins.

FRA says that the facts are that since 2017, FRA has maintained a strong and positive working relationship with Fletcher Higgins, and it has always been a key maintenance contractor for the Western Division.

The authority also clarified that all payments due to Fletcher Higgins for maintenance work carried out have been processed and are up to date.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes payments related to routine maintenance as well as any claims for cost escalations, all of which are in accordance with the terms outlined in the contractual agreement.

As part of its reform, the FRA had reviewed its maintenance contract over the past 12 months, and in this regard, the FRA Board approved a nine-month extension to all current contractors, including Fletcher Higgins.

FRA adds that this was done to ensure there was no disruption in essential maintenance services, whilst it will call out new tenders and award new contracts by June 2026.

The road authority highlighted that Fletcher Higgins, at its own discretion, issued a 28-day notice to FRA, purporting to terminate its contract and cease maintenance operations effective 20 November 2025.

FRA remains committed to ensuring the continued safety, reliability, and efficiency of our road networks, and it hopes that Fletcher Higgins will reconsider their position

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.