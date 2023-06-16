FPL Drasa Mill entirely run by logs from the Northern Division

Fiji Pine Limited carts at least around 2,000 tonnes of logs in a week from the Northern Division, which entirely runs its Drasa Mill in Lautoka.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu at the opening of the new Fiji Pine Limited Station in Lekutu, Bua yesterday.

Ravu says this is a success that could only be sustained through strengthened and continued collaboration.

“I know that land is an emotional aspect to the landowners and developments towards your livelihoods. We will continue to hear you, consult you and bring development to your doorsteps. Fiji Pine Group is one venture which drives economic activities to landowning communities in remote areas and has and will continue to enable more equitable returns to Pine landowners.”

Ravu says this has made landowners realize the returns which they have benefitted from in the industry.

He also stressed the importance of the development of landowners which is an area of priority for the People’s Coalition Government and assured landowners of continued developments to improve livelihoods by the government.

The new Fiji Pine Limited Bua Station an investment of $400,000, which is also an evacuation centre.

The Minister for Fisheries and Forestry continues his tour of the Northern Division today, to officiate at the opening of the refurbished Fiji Pine Limited Station in Seaqaqa, Macuata.