Fourteen children succumbed to cancer

Cancer have claimed the lives of fourteen children so far this year.

This is according to WOWS Kids Fiji.

It says approximately 20 children succumb to the disease each year.

Director of Finance at WOWS Kids Fiji, Anabel Ali, says the youngest patient battling cancer in the country is a six-month-old infant.

Ali emotionally describes how cancer patients still made an effort to attend their regular gatherings despite the disease’s terrible effects.

“You know at WOWS when we have our monthly children and parent get-together, some kids turned up to this monthly activity with tubes and bandages but the smile is always there.”

Ali urges parents and guardians to learn the signs and symptoms of cancer for early intervention.

“So therefore, my take on our duty to go back to our communities and raise awareness to pick on the early signs of this terrible disease.”

20 to 30 new cases are recorded every year.

Leukemia is the most common cancer among children and teenagers in Fiji.