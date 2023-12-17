Four-year-old drowns, search continues for missing child and adult

A four-year-old drowned in the Rewa River in Nausori yesterday, while the search is underway for two people who remain missing.

The missing two include a seven-year-old child and a 33-year-old man from Waituri, Nausori.

Police says that ten people were on the seven-feet-long boat operated by a 16-year-old when it allegedly submerged in the middle of the river due to its load.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the police, they were traveling from Wainasasa settlement in Naitasiri to Baulevu.

The incident occurred around 2 pm.

Police says that some people who were diving for fresh water mussels came to the rescue and were able to assist seven people.

However, the four-year-old, seven-year-old child, and the 33-year-old went missing.

Officers from Mobile Search and Rescue, Waterpol, and Nausori Police Station conducted a search and discovered the four-year-old child’s body around midday today.

The search for the other two is still underway.