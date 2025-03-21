Fostering racial unity together: AG

The journey toward achieving greater racial harmony in Fiji is an ongoing process, one that continues to evolve.

While progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to foster unity, understanding, and mutual respect among all communities.

This was stressed by the Attorney General, Graham Leung, while officiating at the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination at Vunimono High School this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

He encouraged people to learn from the past mistakes of 1987, 2000, and 2006, which led to racial tensions and divisions.

He emphasised the importance of reflecting on these events to ensure we build a more united and harmonious future, free from the conflicts of the past.

“To largely preserve the social order and harmony for which we are known, however, these periods of law-breaking and lawlessness set us back, caused damage to race relations, and eroded the trust between our different communities.”

While addressing the children, the Attorney General urged them to promote understanding, respect, and unity among each other.

He adds that these efforts will foster harmony, contributing to a stronger, more cohesive future for all.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.