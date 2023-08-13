Forum leaders explore co-investing opportunities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Pacific Island leaders are exploring co-investing opportunities with the Pacific Investment Fund to help Pacific Island economies.

Pacific Island Forum Chair and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, says leaders at the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting support the initiative.

Brown says they will be identifying commercially viable infrastructure projects for investment by regional sovereign wealth funds and super funds in the Pacific countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“Of source, this particular fund would need to be effective for their members and would need to attract a return, so there will be specific types of investments that will suit this particular investment fund, particularly those that do have a revenue stream attached to them.”

Brown says the Pacific Investment Fund is a group of the Pacific’s sovereign wealth funds, provident funds, and trusts with a combined pool of over $90 billion.

The fund is looking at opportunities where they can use those funds to invest here in the Pacific island countries.