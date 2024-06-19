Forthcoming budget to address critical issues

The upcoming national budget is expected to address critical issues of compensation and retention across various sectors, aiming to strengthen civil services by retaining skilled workers.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad reveals that the upcoming budget will include considerations for civil service salary increases.

Prasad says this development comes after consultations with unions, a practice reintroduced after more than 15 years.

As I have said very clearly, we will consider very carefully, as we have said before, how much the government would be willing to pay in terms of salary increases for the civil servants, and that will be announced in the budget.

Professor Prasad emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to dialogue, particularly concerning sectors experiencing critical skill shortages.

The fact that the unions were invited to speak to us is a change in itself. You know, after 15-16 years, and we are happy to continue with the dialogue, not only now, but also after the budget, to look at the plight of not only teachers, but other important areas where we are losing skills, such as those in the health ministry.

The 2024/2025 national budget will be announced next Friday.