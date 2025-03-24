Former WAF engineer sentenced for bribery

Mohammed Sharfrassz Ali (middle). [Source: Supplied]

A former senior engineer of the Water Authority of Fiji has been sentenced to 18 months for bribery.

Mohammed Sharfrassz Ali accepted an advantage in the form of a Fiji Airways return air ticket to Sydney, Australia, worth $1430.60.

The court found that between March 1st, 2017, and June 30th of the same year, whilst employed at WAF as Regional Engineer Bulk, Ali accepted an advantage in the form of a Fiji Airways return air ticket to Sydney, Australia, worth $1430.60.

Article continues after advertisement

The advantage was paid on 21st March 2017 by Sphynx Solutions Pte Limited on account of Ali performing an act in his capacity as a public servant.

Ali had made multiple requests for the supply of repair clamps, non-slam check valves, Viking joints, Maxlift joiners, rubber expansion joints, rubber joints, a 250 mm actuator valve, and 12” rubber expansion joints for multiple pumps and pipes at multiple sites administered by the Water Authority of Fiji.

All his requests led to purchase orders being raised by Sphynx Solutions and ultimately the purchase and supply of the requested items from Sphynx Solution by the Authority.

In addition, Ali has also been fined $3,000.

Failure to pay the fine by the review date of 20 June, 2025, will result in an additional 300 days being added to his custodial sentence.

Ali was granted 28 days to file an appeal against the conviction and/or sentence.

A non-parole period of 12 months was ordered.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.