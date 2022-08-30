Former politician Jai Ram Reddy passes away

The Late Jai Ram Reddy. [Photo Credit: Fiji Pundit]

Former Opposition Leader and President of the Fiji Court of Appeal Jai Ram Reddy took his last breath in Auckland, New Zealand last night.

He was 85-years-old.

Reddy was born in Lautoka in 1937 and had a long and illustrious career as a lawyer, politician, and judge.

He is considered to be Fiji’s longest-serving Leader of Opposition.

Justice Reddy was Attorney-General in Dr Timoci Bavadra’s short-lived government in 1987.

He went on to serve as President of the Fiji Court of Appeal.

He held this post briefly in 2000, and again from 2002 to 2003.

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad says the late Reddy was deeply committed to democracy, the rule of law and the politics of dialogue and cooperation.

“Justice Reddy is a towering figure in Fiji’s history. Like NFP’s founder leaders, Mr A D Patel and Mr S M Koya it is remarkable that he is remembered for his time in Opposition, not in Government. In that way, he proved the importance of leadership and vision over the narrow objects of political contests. He had a vision for the next generation, not the next election. He was deeply committed to democracy, the rule of law and the politics of dialogue and cooperation.”

On 31 January 2003, the United Nations General Assembly elected the late Reddy as a member of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which is responsible for the prosecution of war crimes.