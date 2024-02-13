Former PM and suspended COMPOL face new charges

Former PM Voreqe Bainimarama (left), Suspended COMPOL Sitiveni Qiliho

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court on new charges.

The two have been charged with offences relating to alleged abuse of office, regarding the unlawful termination of two police officers in 2021.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says charges were sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of Unwarranted Demands Made By A Public Official contrary to Section 355 (a)(b)(i) and (c) (ii) of the Crimes Act 2009.

Bainimarama is alleged to have between the 21st day of May 2021 to the 18th day of August, 2021, whilst being employed as a public official made an unwarranted demand with menaces of a former senior Police officer to allegedly terminate the employment of other police officers.

It is alleged that he used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji and was done with the intention of influencing the former senior official.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho ic charged with one count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as he is alleged to have between the 5th to the 18th day of August 2021, being employed in the civil service as the Commissioner of Police reviewed the disciplinary decision made by the senior officer, and terminated the employment of a police officer, in abuse of the authority of his office, an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the officer.

Qiliho faces an additional charge of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as it is alleged that during the same period, he also reviewed the disciplinary decision of another officer and terminated his employment which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the officer.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho will be kept in custody at the Totogo Police Station tonight, and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.