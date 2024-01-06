Former FRA Board under scrutiny

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has raised serious concerns about the practices of the previous board of the Fiji Roads Authority, prompting further examination into the organization’s financial affairs.

Tuisawau confirmed the decision to conduct a thorough investigation after receiving the outcomes of a special audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor General.

He says the current board, appointed in April last year have identified substantial breakdowns in systems and governance, coupled with a severe cash flow crisis that was impeding the FRA’s operations.

“The audit report has identified the role of the board in approving a substantial amount in terms of flying minutes. And also a lot of those approvals were not in compliance with the proper checks and the normal checks which would be done before payment certificate is issued.”



Ro Filipe says the investigation will be carried out in professional manner.

“I cannot mention individuals or parties at this moment because it is very important that we handle this in a professional way. I am tempted to say something political but its best to remain within the framework of the audit.”

The Minister adds that he will meet with the board next week in regards to the detailed investigation.

The Minister notes nine key recommendations provided by the Office of the Auditor General and they will ensure that this is implemented in terms of strengthening their monitoring mechanisms.