Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew speaking during the heads of the Fiji Police Operations Units meeting [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force continues to face internal issues and challenges on the frontlines.

Speaking during the heads of the Fiji Police Operations Units meeting, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says they also continue to face challenges in customer service, the conduct of investigations, traffic, and complaints against service.

Chew says that through the meeting, they intend to map the way forward for the first quarter of the new financial year and discuss pertinent issues confronting operations.

The Acting Commissioner has commended the work conducted over the first seven months of the year, emphasizing the need to get the basics of policing right.

Chew has also challenged the senior officers to manage expectations through sound leadership.

The meeting is being held at the Eastern Division Headquarters in Nakasi.