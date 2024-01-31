Fong Chew stresses success metrics in police work

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew emphasized to his officers that success in police work is measured by effective investigations and successful prosecutions.

He made these remarks during the opening of the Investigators Course Level 2, attended by forty officers.

Fong Chew urged the attendees to seize the opportunity to learn and enhance their skills, emphasizing the importance of delivering justice to crime victims.

Over the next four weeks, he stressed the need for officers to focus on upskilling and equipping themselves with the knowledge required to excel in their roles as investigators.

Highlighting the public’s demand for justice, Fong Chew reminded participants that recent successful drug seizures were the result of divisional cooperation.



He emphasized the importance of looking beyond individual divisions and prioritizing the broader goal of ensuring the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.

Fong Chew also stressed that being an investigator involves networking, showing empathy towards complainants or victims, and continuously learning best practices in response to the evolving criminal landscape.



The Investigators Course Level 2 is scheduled to run for the next four weeks.