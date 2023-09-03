FNU TVET targets school drop-outs, unemployed youths

The Fiji National University is undertaking a new initiative to up skill unemployed youths and school drop-outs in Suva.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the call was made after reports of youths causing problems in the capital city such as street brawls and other illegal activities.

Professor Baba says the university signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education for its training facility in Robertson Road in Suva to be utilized for community-based technical and vocational education and training programs, targeting such youths.

“So within two and three weeks, we’ve signed an MOU with the Ministry (of Education), they wanted an MOU with us just to deal with drop-outs, street kids and unemployed youths.”

Professor Baba says the community-based TVET courses will begin this week for cookery, patisserie, screen printing, electrical and plumbing courses.