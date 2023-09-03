FNU seminar aspires to form key partnerships

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

The Fiji National University Acting Vice-Chancellor hopes the leadership seminar today can help address some of the challenges facing the country and the Pacific Island region.

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the seminar, which will include esteemed regional leaders from the Pacific Elder’s Voice promises to deliver discussions on a range of important issues such as climate change, environmental challenges, security and human rights threats.

Professor Baba says hopefully the seminar can lead to the formation of key partnerships to address some of these challenges.

The seminar will include former Minister and diplomat Kaliopate Tavola, former Kiribati President, Anete Tong, former Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor, former president of Marshall Islands Dr Hilda Heine, former member of United States Congress Professor Robert Underwood, Thomas Remengesau the former president of Palau, former Prime Minister of Tuvalu Enele Sopoaga, former academics Professor Konai Thaman and Dr Mahendra Kumar.

The leadership seminar will be held at the FNU Nasinu Campus at 4:30 pm today.