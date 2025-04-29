FNU empowers women in academia for social change

[ Source: Fiji National University/ Facebook ]

Fiji National University is focusing on empowering women in academia, breaking down barriers and fostering an inclusive research environment.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, Professor Paul Ade Iji, states that this is part of its strategic commitment to support female researchers, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive.

He says their focus on gender equality is not just a policy; it’s a central part of the university’s mission to drive social change and innovation.

Across all disciplines, from agriculture and health to engineering and social sciences, women at FNU are making remarkable contributions.

This is with support from both the university and the broader academic community.

“We deeply value your contributions, and we support you to reach even greater heights in your research endeavors. We are mindful of the challenges you currently face, and remain committed to assisting you as you continue to excel.”

Professor Iji states their aim is to cultivate female leadership, with women taking prominent roles in projects that address pressing local and global challenges.

