FNPF clarifies medical withdrawal eligibility

The Fiji National Provident Fund has clarified that members suffering from terminal or severe medical conditions may access their retirement savings before the age of 55 under its medical incapacitation withdrawal provisions.

The clarification was provided during an FNPF Member Forum, following a question from a member seeking guidance on whether individuals diagnosed with terminal illnesses are eligible to withdraw their funds before the age of 55.

FNPF Senior Manager Member Services, Farnaz Queet, responded that FNPF members who are unable to continue working due to serious health conditions may apply for a medical withdrawal grant.

“We have a medical incapacitation withdrawal grant. It has its own qualifying conditions. So that grant allows you to withdraw under medical grounds before 55. So incapacitation, disabled, or for any reason for you that is medically certified, preventing you to continue your work, there is a medical grant that allows you to withdraw under full entitlement.”

Queet says that such applications are assessed under strict qualifying conditions.

“We do have a panel of doctors that assesses your application. But your application will have your doctor’s referral and medical certificates. What we’d like to encourage our members to do for those kinds of applications, please ensure your doctors are giving you the certified medical diagnosed reports that support your application.”

Queet stresses the importance of submitting comprehensive and medically detailed reports, noting that general or insufficient medical documentation can delay or hinder the assessment process.

She says their medical board includes doctors who work within the public health system, allowing them to verify and assess reports based on established medical standards.

