FMA calls for greater security after FBC journalist violently attacked

The Fijian Media Association is once again strongly demanding that Police be more vigilant in managing security and threats outside the courthouse after another Fijian journalist was violently attacked by a convicted murderer coming out of the courtroom.

FBC journalist Apenisa Waqairadovu suffered injuries to his arms and hands after he was attacked by Sairusi Ceinaturaga, who has just been convicted of murdering the one-year-old child of his de-facto partner.

After his conviction, Ceinaturaga walked out of the courtroom in handcuffs, followed a metre or two behind by a Police officer who was outrun and scrambled to catch up when Ceinaturaga chased the journalist.

Ceinaturaga threatened Waqairadovu, swore, and ran after him before pushing him down the stairs.

FMA General Secretary Stanley Simpson says this has been happening too often to journalists outside the courtroom, and that FMA is not seeing any improved process despite the repeated calls for stronger security and protection.

“We have been consistently calling for urgent action from police to protect media workers – even after another convicted murderer, Tevita Kapawale tried to attack journalists outside the courthouse in August. Journalists have faced physical threats every year while covering court cases, and the Fiji Police Force’s repeated failure to provide adequate security for media personnel is unacceptable.”

Simpson says the media plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability in our justice system.

He says journalists have the right to report on matters of public interest without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Again, as we did in August, the FMA is urging the Fiji Police Force to “immediately implement proper security protocols for court proceedings, including secure perimeters during prisoner transport and adequate police presence to protect journalists from violent offenders.”

Simpson says police must do better and relook at how they provide security at the courthouse.

“In the past, officers would surround the accused person and escort him out, not let them just walk out with officers strolling at the back. In this case, the journalist kept their distance but was still chased down and attacked, and this is totally unacceptable.”

Simpson says reporters covered court stories in order to inform the public and to ensure that justice was served under the law.

FBC News General Manager Felix Chaudhary shared similar sentiments, saying that he is very concerned that only one police officer was escorting a person who was convicted of a very serious crime.

“We take the welfare of our staff very seriously and will be asking questions of the Fiji Police Force because this is the second time our staff member has been attacked while conducting his duties as a journalist.”

The FMA is once again urging the public to appreciate and understand the role journalists play in providing coverage of how justice and the rule of law are administered in this country.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force says while the incident is unfortunate, they will take measures to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Aporosa Lutunauga, says he will direct operations to have everyone appearing in court to be handcuffed from the back.

ACP Lutunauga adds that they will conduct a full investigation into the incident and allow their internal process to take place.

He will be meeting with the Operations team to discuss the issue.

