Floodwaters persist, road access blocked

Residents of Cawaira and Soasoa are hoping that the water level in the area recedes by tomorrow.

Resident Apisalome Fong says that bus services and all other vehicles are currently out of service in the area due to flooded roads.

He says that members of the community, including children, still have to wade through floodwaters for several meters at their own risk and then walk a few kilometers to reach their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the water level to recede, it’s going to take some time; if not tonight, maybe tomorrow, and it will also depend on the tide. But for now, people will have to risk their lives crossing these flooded roads to get to their homes or towns.”

Fong adds that flooding in these areas has occurred almost every cyclone season, but road accessibility remains a challenge.

Meanwhile, the sun is out, and business continues as usual in Labasa Town.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link