Flood impacts subsistence farmers

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai has confirmed that initial damage assessments show that while the impact on key farmers is not severe, subsistence farmers along the riverbanks have been significantly affected by the flooding.

Lewaqai says that assessments have been completed, and programs are already in place to assist these farmers with seedlings for rehabilitation.

He adds that a significant challenge for the response teams is the restoration of infrastructure.

The Fiji Roads Authority has reported that 133 locations have been affected by floodwaters, and teams are actively working to address the issue.

Lewaqai is reminding the public that road conditions remain unsafe and encouraged them to contact his office for assistance and updates.

According to the FRA, major roads are now open, but rural roads are still being repaired.

The Commissioner is stressing on the importance of cleaning homes as soon as possible for those affected by the floods.

As we approach the New Year, Lewaqai highlighted the need to continue taking precautionary measures and to use the current favorable weather to clean up the communities.

He added that plans have been outlined for the coming days to help the communities return to normalcy.