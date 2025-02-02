Flash floods threaten low-lying areas

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying, flash flood-prone areas and small streams.

The areas under warning on the two main islands are Labasa, Wawa, Wainikoro, Wailevu District, Dreketi, Sigatoka, Coral Coast, Naitasiri Province, Tailevu through to Rakiraki and Tavua.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low-lying, flash flood-prone areas and small streams for the rest of Fiji.

The heavy rain is caused due to a trough of low pressure that lies slowly moving to the southwest of Fiji with an embedded shallow low-pressure system located to the southwest of Kadavu.

It is expected to continue moving southwestward away from Fiji.

The associated clouds, showers and rain continue to affect the country until tomorrow.

In the 12 hours the rainfall recorded ranges from 2mm to 58mm.