Flash flood alert for Western and Northern division

A flash flood alert remains in effect for the western and interior parts of Viti Levu, including Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu North, and Vanua Levu.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office an active trough of low pressure is slowly moving over the group, bringing continued cloud cover and rain across the country.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in parts of the Western Division and Vanua Levu.

The weather office states that thunderstorms and further heavy rain are expected, with potential flooding in drainage systems, streams, roads, and other low-lying areas.