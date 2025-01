A flash flood alert previously in force for all low lying, flood prone areas has been cancelled.

The alert was in force for areas along Coral Coast to Navua, interior of Ra, Naitasiri and Serua-Namosi provinces, greater Suva/Nausori-Tailevu North area, Bua and Macuata provinces.

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remain slow moving to the far south of Fiji.

It is anticipated to move further away from the group today.