First meeting for Forum Troika leaders

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The future of addressing regional issues through the Pacific Islands Forum looks achievable after the first formal meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum Troika Leaders in Suva today.

The Forum Troika comprises of the previous, current, and incoming Forum Chairs.

Current Troika members include PIF Chair and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown; Prime Minister of Fiji and former Forum Chair, Sitiveni Rabuka; and the incoming Forum Chair and Prime Minister of Tonga, Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni.

Article continues after advertisement

The leaders discussed enhancing regional unity and solidarity, coherence and collective action.

They also deliberated on transformative initiatives to secure the future of our region through the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Troika Forum will now work towards enhancing partnerships for prosperity for the Pacific people through the theme “Our Voices, Our Choices, and the Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper,” delivered through our 2050 Strategy and Implementation Plan.

The Troika Forum meeting also marks the end of a successful week of high-level meetings at the 26th Forum Economic Ministers Meeting, hosted at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Fiji this week.

The Troika Forum is an important step in the build-up to the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting to be held in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, from November 6th to 10th.