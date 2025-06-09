First lawyer from Natokalau admitted to the bar

Niumaia Mara

Forty-four new legal practitioners were admitted to the Bar on Friday, and among them was Niumaia Mara who hails from Levuka with maternal links to Taveuni.

Mara says, the admission marks years of sacrifice, dedication, and family support.

Hailing from the village of Natokalau in Levuka, Mara now stands proud as the first lawyer from his village.

Article continues after advertisement

The third of nine siblings, Mara admits the journey was not easy. Peer pressure was one of his biggest challenges, as he enjoyed socialising, meeting people, and visiting new places.

“Honestly, words don’t seem enough to express what I’m feeling today. This is a culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering support from those who believe in me,”

It was also a proud day for his father, Rolagi Bainikea, who says financial struggles did not stop him from supporting his children’s education.

“I work at PAFCO, and I take out loans to support their education, especially for him. But I thank the government for the assistance, and above all, I thank God for today, because this is every parent’s dream, to see their children achieve something in life.”

Now admitted to practice, Mara is determined to build a career in criminal law litigation.

He is currently volunteering at the Family Unit of the Legal Aid Commission, with hopes of joining Legal Aid or the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.