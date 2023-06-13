Temporary residence organized for RKS students

[Photo: Supplied]

The Principal and staff of Ratu Kadavulevu School in Londoni, Tailevu have organised temporary residence for the affected 145 students.

The temporary residence in the school premises have been organized with the guidance of the Ministry of Education officials.

A fire at around midday, has destroyed the upper floor of a double-story dormitory block for Sukuna House with all its contents.

The ground floor is intact.

The estimated damage sustained on the upper floor is about 80 per cent.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro in a statement says the 29 Year 9 students will be billeted at the Annex 107, 38 Year 10 students will be at the Degei dorm ’66’ and the 59 Year 11 students will be accommodated at the Cakau House Top Floor.

The 145 students of Sukuna house are affected in terms of boarding kits, however, the students from the other houses have been advised to share hostel items.

In the meantime, Radrodro has also advised the school Principal to contact all the parents and guardians of students affected by the unfortunate accident and to have them picked up from school.

He has also assured parents and guardians who are unable to pick up their children from school today that there is space in the other hostel buildings to accommodate the students from Sukuna house.

He adds transportation to the Nausori – Suva corridors and the West will be provided by the school tomorrow for these affected students.

The National Fire Authority is expected to begin investigation into the incident soon.