NFA to begin investigation into dorm fire

The National Fire Authority will soon begin its investigation to find the cause of fire at the Ratu Kadavulevu School in Lodoni, Tailevu.

Yesterday afternoon, a fire destroyed the upper floor of a double-storey dormitory block for Sukuna House.

Firefighters managed to control the spread of the fire on the building’s top floor within half an hour.

The fire destroyed the upper floor and its contents while the ground floor was intact.

The estimated damage sustained on the upper floor is about 80 per cent.

Fortunately, students were attending classes and the dormitory was empty when the incident occurred.

There were no injuries reported.

A total of 157 students were housed on both dormitory floors, 71 upstairs and 86 on the ground floor.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says following the burning of the Vatuwaqa Primary School the NFA has been visiting schools to check their level of fire compliance.

Sowane adds they have completed inspection on Queen Victoria School’s main blocks, including science laboratories and classrooms and are yet to inspect the old dormitory.

He adds, unfortunately, they haven’t started inspection for RKS.

Sowane says they will inspect all schools across Fiji to ensure they are fire-safe compliant.