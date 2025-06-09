Home lost to blaze, NFA stresses safety

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

A family home in Taci Village, Noco, Rewa was extensively damaged by a fire.

The estimated cost of the damage is $40,000.

The two-bedroom dwelling belonged to Kesaia Talemaitoga, who lived there with her four children, mother and mother-in-law.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and nearby homes were spared.



In a statement to the media, National Fire Authority CEO Puamau Sowane warned Fijians to remain vigilant as the festive season approaches.

He said increased household activities, cooking and decorative lights can raise fire risks if safety measures are ignored.

Sowane stressed that simple daily habits, like checking electrical wiring, turning off stoves and keeping matches away from children, can save lives.

He also urged motorists to give way to fire trucks and emergency vehicles, noting that delays can cost lives and property.

The NFA chief emphasised the importance of quick reporting and called on communities to dial 910 immediately in any emergency.

He reinforced that prevention is the most effective protection and said attentiveness, vigilance and responsible behavior was critical as families prepare for the festive season.

