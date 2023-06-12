Fire damages mill conveyor belt

Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Rarawai Mill in Ba

A conveyor belt and electrical wires at the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Rarawai Mill in Ba has been damaged due to a fire.

The incident occurred on June 10th.

It is still not known what caused the fire, but Ba Police are treating the case as alleged arson.

The cost of damage is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, a two bedroom house belonging to a 70-year-old woman was completely destroyed in a fire in Gaji Road, Raiwaqa, Suva on Saturday.

It is believed the fire started from one of the bedrooms where her grandson was playing.

Yesterday, a one bedroom home belonging to a 35-year-old hotel worker was completely destroyed in the fire.

The incident happened at Korolevu in Sigatoka.

Police say the house was vacant at the time of the incident and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident yesterday, a bulk warehouse in Narewa, Nadi was partially destroyed in a fire. The estimated cost of damage is around $30,000.

And in another case yesterday afternoon a 42-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly set fire to his home following an argument with his wife.

The incident occurred in Saravi Road in Nadi.

The police are the National Fire Authority are jointly investigating all the incidences.