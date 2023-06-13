Fire breaks out at school

[Source: Photo Supplied]

Police and the firefighters are still at the Ratu Kadavulevu School in Lodoni, Tailevu where a fire broke-out after 1pm.

FBC News has been informed that the fire has damaged the top floor of the school’s Bure Sukuna.

The dormitory is a double storey building and the top floor has suffered around 80 percent damage while the firefighters have managed to save the bottom floor.

The dormitory was vacant at the time of the incident as all the students were in their class.

No one has sustained injury in this incident.

The National Fire Authority is expected to release more details on the incident soon.

Meanwhile, the RKS Parents Guardians and Teachers Association on its Facebook page has stated that all students of the Bure have been accounted for except those on leave.



[Source: Photo Supplied]

It says while they are waiting for a decision from the School Principal, they are doing their best to deal with the situation.

The Association is requesting those travelling to school or are in the premises to refrain from sharing pictures.

It says they will confirm their next course of action soon.