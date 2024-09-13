Financial scams and fraud tops complaint list

Financial scams and fraud have topped the list of complaints received by the Consumer Council for the accounting for 958 registered cases.

As the 2023-2024 financial year comes to a close, the council released a new report which sheds light on the top 10 most pressing consumer issues in the country.

Complaints related to food and beverages were the second most common issue, with 508 cases reported, encompassing problems such as expired products, spoiled food, and poor hygiene in restaurants.

Disputes between landlords and tenants continue to be a prevalent issue, with 467 complaints filed.

The council says tenants across Fiji face challenges such as landlords refusing to refund bonds, illegal disconnection of utilities, unlawful eviction notices, rent increases despite the ongoing rent freeze, the absence of tenancy agreements, and failure to provide rent receipts.

Council CEO Seema Shandil emphasizes that these top three categories of complaints highlight critical areas of consumer concern.

She says while there is substantial work being done to address fraud and scams, the high number of complaints highlights the need for the public to remain vigilant and make informed decisions when dealing with others regarding money

Shandil says the council is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Health and the National Food Safety Taskforce to effectively address food safety concerns and ensure higher standards.

The council noted 239 complaints linked to online shopping, 222 complaints on public transportation issues.

She adds 195 complaints were received concerning faulty household electronic goods while 165 complaints were lodged on the issue of electronic and computer services.

Additionally, the issue of VAT/receipts/stamp duties led to 146 complaints being lodged with the council.

Misleading advertisements and promotions resulted in 142 complaints, while hardware issues accounted for 127 complaints, both emerging as key areas of consumer dissatisfaction.

The Council will continue its on-the-ground monitoring and surveillance efforts, alongside its ongoing advocacy work to address these key issues.