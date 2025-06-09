Fiji’s push for equal education hits the spotlight

A call has been made for stronger action to empower women and youth in shaping education across the Pacific.

Speaking at the opening of the Council of Pacific Education Women’s Network Training in Nadi, Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua said progress in education depends on unity, courage and collective advocacy.

She reminded participants that education begins at home, saying families play a vital role in building a child’s foundation and that schools are often blamed for what is missing at home.

“And, you know, sometimes you often forget, until something really bad happens, that education begins at home. Too often, teachers and the education systems get blamed for something that was seriously lacking back home. And I hope that this workshop this week will also talk about that.”

Qereqeretabua highlighted Fiji’s continued investment in education including free primary and secondary schooling, bus fare and textbook assistance, nd scholarship programs that support equal access for all children.

She said these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of background or location, has the opportunity to learn and succeed.

Secretary General of COPE Neselinda Meta urged governments across the Pacific to increase public funding for education and strengthen partnerships that promote equity and empowerment.

She said the gathering is an opportunity for women to strengthen leadership, build networks and advocate for fully funded public education that supports both students and educators.

“That’s why we are here today to build leadership, to raise our voices and to stand together in calling our governments to fully fund public education not only for our students but for the women sitting here and for the youth who teach, lead and transform lives every day.”

The COPE Women’s Network Training in Nadi brings together women leaders, educators and union representatives from across the region to share experiences and advance gender equality in education.

