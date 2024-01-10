Fijians urged to adhere to road safety

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with the public to adhere to all safety rules to make our roads safer.

This as the Force’s Traffic Division gave a total of 104, 763 traffic infringement notices last year.

The Division recorded 907 drink and drive cases in 2023.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says a total of 3, 735 people were arrested for traffic offences while 221 serious accidents were recorded last year.

Seventy-eight lives were lost on our roads last year.

ACP Driu says the officers will continue to be out on our roads daily for everyone’s safety.