Fijians must follow foreign rules, warns Naupoto

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji has no authority over its citizens once they leave the country.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto has reiterated this statement following the United States’ announcement that it will suspend immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries.

This change came into effect yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

He reiterated that overseas immigration decisions fall under the full jurisdiction and sovereignty of the host nation.

“When you exit the country, you go to another country, you are guided by the conditions of the permit that has allowed you to enter that country. When you violate the conditions of those permits, there is very little to nothing that we can do to influence the decision of your new country, your host country. You’ve broken the law, their law, and they’re exercising their own jurisdiction and their own sovereignty.”

Fiji, Naupoto adds, will always welcome its citizens back.

Fiji is the only Pacific Island nation affected by a sweeping policy covering regions from Latin America and the Caribbean to South Asia, Africa, the Balkans and the Middle East.

Naupoto emphasized that such decisions are sovereign and not subject to negotiation.

He warned Fijians overseas to adhere strictly to visa and permit conditions.

The Minister framed deportation not as exclusion, but as routine enforcement.

Deportation,Naupoto states, does not mean rejection by Fiji.

Returning national, according to the Minister, will be reconnected with family and reintegrated into society even as global immigration rules tighten beyond Fiji’s control.

Meanwhile, as part of recent US changes, Fijian nationals applying for a B‑1 business or B‑2 visitor visa may now be required to post a refundable financial bond before the visa is approved. The bond applies only to applicants already deemed eligible, and amounts can range from US$5,000 to US$15,000, depending on the consular officer’s assessment.

Payments must be made through the US government’s official platform, and the bond is refundable if the traveller departs the US on time or if the visa is denied. The bond does not guarantee visa issuance and applicants may also be required to use specific US ports of entry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.